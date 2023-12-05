QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers ending, cool & breezy, low 30

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, brisk, high 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 50

Friday: Clouds increase, high 55

Saturday: Showers likely, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We will continue to see rain showers for few more hours as the bulk of the moisture slides southeast. Overnight we will enjoy mostly cloudy skies, with temps falling back to the upper 20s to near 30 to start the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday expect a mix of clouds, and another chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s. We will see clouds thinning overnight into Thursday with temps starting near normal in the low 30s. Skies will turn mostly sunny on Thursday with highs near 50.

Sunshine will be around to start the day on Friday with clouds increasing late. It will be breezy at times with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers will be possible after midnight with lows in the upper 40s. More rain is expected as the day goes on for Saturday. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 50s.

Showers will continue Saturday night and into Sunday, as temps will be near 50 early on Sunday, but falling to the lower 40s during the morning, and a bit cooler late in the day as showers end and the cold front passes.

A low will be anchored to our north, and will pivot some cooler air down for Monday with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 30s. We will have a more seasonal day on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave