QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers & storms, clearing, few afternoon pop-ups, high 73

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal, high 74

Wednesday: Showers, P.M. storms, high 72

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 79

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

After a soggy start to the day we’ll see the return of sunshine tomorrow and a more active weather pattern by the middle of the week.

This afternoon, we’ll start to see cooler and drier air fill in from the northwest. This will lead to a mixture of sunshine and clouds and high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. We’ll also watch for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening.

Any of those showers will clear out tonight as high pressure moves in. This means that clouds will start to clear out and winds will relax. As a result, lows will bottom out in the mid 50s, which is cooler than we have been but much more in line with normal.

With high pressure in full force tomorrow, we’ll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. But, despite the clear sky, a northwesterly breeze will keep funneling in cooler air and highs will again max out in the mid 70.

A much more active weather pattern returns Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, showers will start to lift into the area alongside a warm front, followed by afternoon thunderstorms. The chance for thunderstorms will continue into Thursday as highs climb near 80.

Have a great day!

-Liz