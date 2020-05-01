Showers ending ahead of a warmer weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers early, some clearing later, high 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 46

Saturday: Mixed clouds, warmer, high 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance storms later, high 75

Monday: Clearing skies, high 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 63



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Fri-YAY!!

As an area of low pressure moves out of the area, we’ll see a few leftover showers this morning ahead of a cloudy day. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal and climb from the mid 40s this morning up to around 60 this afternoon, which is almost 10 degrees below average.

Tonight, dry weather continues as high pressure moves in. Thanks to a mostly cloudy sky keeping in more of today’s daytime heating, lows will be seasonal and fall to the mid 40s.

Saturday, we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine, but mostly just stay under a partly sunny sky. Winds will stay calm thanks to high pressure, and highs will jump to around 70 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of the year.

The next round of rain will move in Sunday with a cold front. Ahead of this front, we’ll see a cloudy but warm first half of the day. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s, 5-10 degrees above normal, and then reach a high in the mid 70s. The warmer air will aid in creating a more unstable atmosphere, so we could see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

We’ll see another break in the rain on Monday. Temperatures will be mild and climb from around 50 degrees in the morning to the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

But, again this break will be short lived. Another chance for showers moves in on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler and only reach the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz