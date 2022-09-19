QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers early, sct’d storms later, high 80

Tonight: Clearing sky, low 61

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Wednesday: Sunshine early, storms late, high 88

Thursday: Clearing, cooler, high 71

Friday: Cool sunshine, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with some showers moving through the area as a week frontal boundary works to make its way through the state. This brings us showers during the morning, with a rumble of thunder or two, and then we’ll be watching the redevelopment of some scattered storm activity into the afternoon hours. Today will not be a washout, but rather some pop-up activity around the region. Highs will top out near 80.

We clear up overnight and into Tuesday, with daytime highs a few degrees warmer, topping out in the lower 80s under mainly sunny skies.

As we head into Wednesday, we start the day off with dry conditions in place, and temperatures quickly soaring into the upper 80s for daytime highs. We do, however, have a cold front that will be moving into the area, which will bring us some showers and storms later in the day Wednesday. That shower activity will continue into the early overnight hours before clearing up Thursday morning.

For Thursday, the Autumn Equinox arrives at 9:03 PM, and Mother Nature is taking note. Fall-like temperatures arrive on Thursday, with highs topping out in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We remain dry and cool into Friday, with highs topping out in the upper 60s, looking to be the coolest day of the extended period.

-McKenna