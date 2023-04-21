Showers will develop later this afternoon as a cold front moves across central Ohio. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-70s, but fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s across the northwestern areas behind the frontal boundary.

The front will move slowly southeast, briefly stalling near the I-71 corridor, as a wave of low pressure moves north, resulting in another round of rain tonight, tapering off early Saturday. A few additional showers will pop up in the chilly air in the afternoon with a secondary cold front. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.

Unseasonably cool weather will persist through the remainder of the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible on Sunday, when highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Next week will start off on the cool side, with patchy frost Monday morning and afternoon readings in the 50s. High pressure will build across the region, keeping skies partly to mostly sunny.

Dry and relatively cool weather will continue throught midweek, with a gradual warmup. ill not likely return until Thursday.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storm. High 73

Tonight: Periods of rain, cooler. Low 47

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, few showers. High 57

Sunday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 49 (37)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 55 (33)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 60 (34)

Wednesday: Clouds return. High 62 (40)

Thursday: Rain, cooler: 55 (43)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 (39)