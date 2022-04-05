QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, patchy fog later, low 45

Wednesday: Morning fog, showers return, rumbles south, high 63

Thursday: Morning sunshine, late shower, high 57

Friday: Showers likely, high 50

Saturday: Light wet AM mix, few showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Rain showers will move up from the south this evening for a period before shifting off to the east before midnight. We will have high humidity and little to no wind in the wake of these showers, so we should start to see some patchy dense fog forming overnight tonight. It appears the thickest may set up south of the city where more rain dropped. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 40s.

Wednesday will start off with patchy fog, but another round of showers will return to the area by late morning into the afternoon with temps getting just above normal into the lower 60s. It is possible we could have a few afternoon rumbles of thunder, but it appears those would mainly be in our far south and southeast counties. Wednesday night that round of showers will exit to the east.

We will have some sunshine to start the day on Thursday, but clouds will fill in in the afternoon and I expect a few isolated showers late in the day on Thursday, but temps will be slightly below normal in the upper 50s. Rain showers will return with our next wave of cooler air on Friday with highs only around 50 on Friday mainly due to rain showers being around.

We will see another system pivot in Friday night with even cooler air and more wet weather. With the temps falling into the lower to middle 30s for Saturday morning, it is possible we could have some wet snow mixed in to start Saturday without any accumulations. Rain chances will be much lower on Saturday, but still in the forecast, and clouds will help keep temps in the upper 40s.

Luckily, Sunday will be a much nicer day, after a cool start near freezing, we will see quite a recovery back to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Expect temps to continue to climb next work week, with clouds increasing on Monday with a warm front, but highs in the upper 60s. Temps will remain in the middle 50s on Tuesday morning and should climb to near 70 in the afternoon with a chance of showers.

-Dave