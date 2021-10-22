QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy drizzle, sct’d showers late, low 44

Saturday: Early morning showers, mixed clouds later, high 60

Sunday: Rain showers likely, high 63

Monday: Rain showers expected, high 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a chilly day today due to thick clouds. Temps have struggled into the lower to middle 50s, and will generally stay near 50 this evening with numbers falling into the middle 40s by daybreak on Saturday. For the FFN games tonight, expect numbers near 50 with light to no wind, but light mist and drizzle through the games. Overall it will be colder than it actually is.

Saturday will start with some light showers around the area, but will end by mid morning with a mix of clouds by the afternoon and highs near 60. We will see clouds thicken up again Saturday night with rain showers coming back into the area for Sunday. Sunday sets up to see rain showers in the morning and more moderate rain in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday with temps into the middle 60s on Monday. Showers will end early Monday night with partly sunny skies expected on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. It will be brief the break from the rain, with another system pushing up into our area on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 60s, with showers later. We will see scattered showers again on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Unfortunately right now, for many of the Trick or Treaters on Thursday night it does appear that rain will stick around. While the rain won’t be the same chance as getting some Snickers , it does look as possible a box of DOTS 😉

The system will push northeast on Friday with a chance of showers continued into our area with highs only in the middle 50s.

-Dave