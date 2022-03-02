QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers return, few flurries late, low 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 39

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 48

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 68

Sunday: Sct’d showers, breezy, quite warm, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another very mild day with sunshine and temps near 60 ahead of a cold front that will work through our area overnight tonight. Temps will fall back into the middle 40s by midnight with scattered rain showers working into our area from the northwest. Expect these mainly light showers to continue for a few hours overnight ending with some wet snow showers.

Because temps were so mild today, and sunshine was around for a period, we might have a light dusting on the top of a car or in grass, but roads/driveways/sidewalks will remain just wet overnight as temps fall to near 30 to start Thursday. Thursday will be a colder day behind the front with highs back into the upper 30s to near 40.

We will see a wind shift and a rebound in temps as we head into the day on Friday. Temps will push back up into the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. The southerly push will intensify during the day on Saturday with winds becoming breezy to gusty at times with highs in the upper 60s, close to 70! We will see rain showers moving in Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday will have rain showers early, then a break, then more showers later. Winds again will be breezy to gusty through the day, but it will push temps up into the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon on Sunday. The rain will pick up Sunday night into Monday as the cold front will push into the area. Temps will start near 50 on Monday morning and fall into the 40s during the day on Monday with rain for at least the first half of the day.

Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies behind the front with highs in the middle 40s. Wednesday high pressure will build back into the area, and that will mean more sunshine with highs back near 50.

-Dave