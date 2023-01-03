QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, windy, high 65

Tonight: More rain, low 57

Wednesday: Rain showers, PM tapering, high 60

Thursday: Clouds, showers later, high 44

Friday: AM flurries, clouds, high 39

Saturday: Few rain/snow showers, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day with some heavy rain showers across the region, leaving very wet conditions for the morning commute. This rain will arrive in several waves throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Then as we head toward mid-afternoon, we’ll see it start to taper, and we will have some dry time going into the early overnight hours. Temperature-wise, we will be very mild. Looking at highs in the low to middle 60s, which is right near record-breaking. Our record in Columbus is 64° set back in 1950.

This continues our trend of record-breaking temperatures. Yesterday we broke the record for highest minimum temperature in Columbus at 49°.

Shortly after midnight into Wednesday more rain looks to arrive as a cold front inches closer to Ohio. This looks like it will bring us more soaking rain at times during the early morning hours, starting to taper around the AM commute. Behind that, we’ll see scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will top out near 60.

For Thursday, temperatures drop as that cold front moves through. We’ll start off in the middle 30s, then rebound to the middle 40s for highs. Still above normal, just cooler than we have been. More shower activity looks to move in later Thursday and into Friday morning, when we could see a light snow showers as well.

-McKenna