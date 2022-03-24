QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, low 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, high 47

Saturday: AM Wet flurries, rain showers, windy, high 42

Sunday: Chilly, mostly cloudy, breezy, high 39

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday,

It has been a fairly gray and cooler day with temps back near normal in the middle 50s. We are going to continue to see mostly cloudy skies overnight with light showers possible and winds will be in the southwest in the breezy range.

Friday looks to be another mainly cloudy day as well, with some light rain showers expected once again, winds will be breezy to windy at times with highs running below normal in the upper 40s. Things will continue to go downhill as more weak disturbances work across our area into and through the weekend.

This will give us cold rain showers mixed with wet snow showers for Saturday morning with temps in the middle to lower 30s to start the day. Expect that we will have a cold and breezy day on Saturday with highs only in the lower 40s with wind chills remaining in the 30s through most of the afternoon.

Saturday night those showers will taper down as some flurries with breezy conditions continued and lows dropping into the upper to middle 20s, with wind chills falling into the lower teens. Sunday is going to be a pretty blah day as well as we will enjoy partly sunny skies with some clearing especially later in the day and highs only in the upper 30s.

Sunday night will be the coldest night with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. The record for Monday morning is 15° so it will be safe, but temps will be well below normal. The good news is we will see a bit of a warm up into next week as temps will climb back into the lower 40s on Monday with sunshine starting to return.

It will be brief as clouds and rain chances will ramp back up later in the day on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Numbers should jump on Wednesday as warmer air will work in ahead of our next cold front, but will keep showers in our area with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

We should work into the lower 60s on Thursday with rain showers as a cold front will push into the area during the morning and will drop temps later in the day behind the front.

-Dave