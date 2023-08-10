QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain clearing, iso. PM shower, high 82

Tonight: Few clouds, patchy fog, low 63

Friday: Isolated shower, partly cloudy, high 85

Saturday: Sct’d PM storms, muggy, high 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Monday: Showers & storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Following some heavy morning rain, showers are clearing right up, and we will see much drier conditions into the afternoon. Expect clouds to break into the afternoon as well, and just an isolated shower chance. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with a sticky feel to the air.

Overnight, expect a little bit of patchy fog development across parts of the area where we see less cloud coverage. Then for Friday afternoon, an isolated shower chance, with otherwise partly cloudy skies, and highs in the middle 80s.

Expect a few spotty showers Friday, overnight into Saturday, as our next system arrives. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, especially into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle 80s with muggy conditions.

We start to clear up into the end of the weekend, with highs in the middle 80s for Sunday, and more sunshine.

-McKenna