Showers, breezy, & cool tonight… Autumn is here for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers likely, esp early, breezy, low 50

Thursday: Cloudy & cool, rain showers & breezy, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly start, high 72

Saturday: Mixed clouds, quick shower with front, high 71

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very wet day across parts of our area, and now we are watching as cool winds and pushing more showers toward our area this evening. We will see a trailing disturbance slowly kick northeast across our area overnight and into the day on Thursday. This will keep us damp, breezy, and cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday we will be on the underside of the low to our north with temps struggling into the upper 50s, we will have some areas south of I-70 getting into the lower 60s, well below normal for this time of the year. We will continue to see light showers through the day on Thursday as well until the system pulls away and skies will clear Thursday night.

At this point, I think the only thing keeping temps in check Thursday overnight after skies clear, will be the winds which will stay up for a period, this will allow temps to drop to the middle to upper 40s to start Friday. Friday should be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sun. Friday temps will fall from the 60s to the 50s during the FFN games.

Saturday we will see more clouds with a quick moving cold front that will bring a quick chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s. Skies should clear before the Buckeyes game Saturday night. Temps will recover back to the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

After that temps will climb back to the upper to middle 70s, slightly below normal with more sunshine for the first half of next work week.

-Dave