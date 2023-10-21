Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing, as a clipper-type system moves southeast through the Ohio Valley. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the upper 50s.

Expect blustery conditions behind the departing low-pressure area early tonight, with showers lingering for a time. Morning readings will dip into the low to mid-40s.

Skies will gradually clear on Sunday from west to east, with scattered clouds and a chilly northwesterly breeze, as high pressure builds down from the Midwest. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

Monday morning, under clear skies, will bring widespread patchy frost and the first freeze in some areas, with temperatures in the low 30s (upper 20s in the cold spots). The day will be sunny and crisp, with readings in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Winds will turn southerly on Tuesday as the high moves east, bringing a significant warmup. Readings will reach the low 70s much of the week, with dry conditions. A frontal system will bring increasing clouds on Wednesday, followed by showers later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 59

Tonight: Evening showers, blustery, mostly cloudy. Low 43

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 53

Monday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 56 (34)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 70 (45)

Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, pleasant. High 72 (52)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 69 (55)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers. High 67 (52)