Showers and thunderstorms ahead of much cooler temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers & some storms, high 82

Tonight: Showers ending, then gradual clearing late, low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Rain showers & storms, high 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny & seasonal, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Today, we’re watching a cold front moving toward the area. This will bring in rain showers, thunderstorms and eventually cooler temperatures.

Early this morning, we’re seeing warm and muggy conditions. Early morning lows are only falling down to the upper 60s, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal lows for this time of year.

While we could see a few showers by the end of the morning drive, most of the rain and thunderstorms won’t arrive until this afternoon. By 11 a.m. – noon, a line of rain and storms will be near the I-71 corridor. Rain and storms will be filling in from northwest to southeast as temperatures climb up to the 80s. Some of these storms could be strong with isolated damaging wind gusts.

More rain and storms are in the forecast this evening as that front moves through. Even though we will have rain cooled air from the afternoon helping to stabilize our atmosphere, we will continue to watch for some strong to severe storms, especially in the corner east of 23 & north of I-70.

Showers and storms will wrap up tonight, and then cooler drier air will filter in behind the front. This will help clouds to start clearing and give us more seasonal temperatures Thursday. Tomorrow, we’ll wak up with temperatures in teh upper 50s, then hit a high in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Don’t put the rain gear away too far. Another system moves in on Friday bringing in more rain & thunderstorms. Temperatures for a chance will be about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year and only top off around 70 degrees.

The holiday weekend will start off with clouds and much cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday will only top off in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Sunshine and a warming trend will move in Sunday and Monday, helping to bring temperatures up near normal again.

Have a great day!

-Liz