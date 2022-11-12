QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, chilly, low 38

Today: Mix rain & snow showers, falling temps, cold, high 40 (falling to 37 by 2 p.m.)

Tonight: Showers ending, chilly, low 29

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Monday: Cold sunshine, high 42

Tuesday: Few showers, high 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

Big changes are on the way this weakened!

We’re waking up to dry but much cooler conditions. Early morning lows will stay in the upper 30s alongside plenty of clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid30s through the day alongside a cold northwesterly breeze. The colder air will set the stage for a light wintry mix. Showers will move in from the west and start off as a chilly rain by around noon. Rain showers will mix with light snow as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Little to no snow is expected.

Overnight, we’ll see a few flurries before showers start to clear. Cold weather dominates the forecast again on Sunday. We’ll wake up to a low in the upper 20s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal, then stay under a partly sunny sky as highs struggle to hit 40 degrees, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

High pressure will move in for the start of the week and help to clear out the clouds on Monday. The clear sky will help drop lows to the mid 20s, followed by highs rebounding to the lower 40s.

Another chance for showers will move in on Tuesday. With temperatures starting out in the upper 20s, we’ll see light snow showers early transition to a chilly rain by the afternoon as temperatures climb above freezing, but only reach a high in the 40s.

A rain and snow mix will stick around Tuesday night into early Wednesday as lows fall down to around the freezing mark.

Drier condition will move in on Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will stay cold and struggle to high highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great weekend & GO BUCKS!!!

-Liz