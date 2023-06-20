QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray shower, low 63

Wednesday: Isolated PM shower, high 79

Thursday: Scattered showers, high 75

Friday: Rain and rumbles, high 78

Saturday: Scattered storms and showers, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Rain has remained steady in our skies, but not for all of Central Ohio. Showers have mostly been to the south of I-70 and we manage to see fewer of them once we get past sundown.

Stray showers last overnight, but we get a little drier in time for the start of Wednesday. The day manages to stay dry, but stray showers return for Wednesday evening, once again south of I-70. More showers build in time for Thursday.

The low pressure center to our south that has brought all of this wet weather will finally get some movement behind in by the end of the week and the weekend. But, that will only bring more rain and thunderstorms back to our skies by Friday. Those continue over the weekend, but we manage to see fewer of them by Sunday.

Rain chances manage to stay steady as we go into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures will be cooler for the work week, struggling to make it to the upper 70s. Through the weekend, we spike up to the upper 80s. We start to level out to the mid 80s as we head into next week.

-Joe