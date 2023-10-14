QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered rain showers, high 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & isolated showers, low 48

Sunday: Spotty showers and windy, high 55 (44)

Monday: Chance of showers, high 54 (45)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 58 (44)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 64 (45)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Spotty rain showers are expected on Saturday as a weather system moves across the region. Highs today will be lower today only reaching the mid 60. We are also expecting a shift in the winds. By the end of the day winds will go from the southeast to the northwest and increase to speeds of about 10-15 mph.

Tonight the rain chances will be lower, but still their nonetheless. Where it is not raining, we are still expecting mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will fall to the mid to upper 40s across central Ohio.

The marathon forecast on Sunday may be seen as favorable for runners. We are expecting cloudy skies and cooler conditions. A few spotty sprinkles will help runners as temperatures will be in the low 50s during the race. Sunday’s high temps will only move into the mid 50s in Columbus and vicinity.

As the week goes on rain chances will go down and eventually temperatures will return to the mid 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected by the middle of the work week. More seasonal weather is expected for the upcoming week.

-Bryan