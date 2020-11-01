Showers and colder breezy weather to end the weekend

QUICK COLUMBUS FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, showers, warm. Around 50

Today: Partly sunny, blustery and chilly. High 50, then falling toward 40 by 4 p.m.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low

Monday: Frosty morning, then brisk sunshine. High 45

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 31/54

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and warmer. 38/62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warming trend continues. 43/66

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a gray, chilly end to the weekend ahead of plenty of sunshine and warming trend for the workweek.

This morning, a cold front is working its way through the state. This is bringing with it the chance for some light rain showers before lunch time. Behind the front, we’ll see a breezy wind pick up out of the west northwest at 15-25 mph. Gusts at times will reach near 40 mph, which isn’t quite strong enough for a wind advisory, but will be noticeable.

Temperatures behind the cold front will feel like they’re trending in the wrong direction. We’re starting off the morning in the 50s, which will be the daytime high. Temperatures will fall to the mid 40s by noon, and to the upper 30s by our 5:30 p.m. sunset.

Another change is heading our way for the workweek. As a Canadian high pressure system starts to slide down, it’ll clear out clouds.

Decreasing clouds and breezy west to northwest wind will help temperatures keep dropping into the 20s Monday morning. After a cold, frosty start to the week, we’ll see plenty of sunshine bring slowly help bring temperatures back up to the mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal.

With hig pressure in charge for most of the workweek, we’ll see more sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

Tuesday will be another below below normal day with temperatures near freezing in the morning and highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures then jump to above normal by Wednesday as highs reach the lower 60s. The warming trend will continue for the second half of the week and into the next weekend. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s, then climb to the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz