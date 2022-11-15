QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chilly showers, high 40

Tonight: Showers ending, seasonally chilly, low 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cool, showers later high 39

Thursday: Morning flurries, then mostly cloudy & chilly, high 37

Friday: Partly sunny, cold, high 32

Saturday: Clouds clearing, cold, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

More cold weather is on the way this week alongside some showers today and tomorrow.

Moisture is continuing to surge into the area as an area of low pressure moves in from the south. This has already lead to increasing clouds, and will be followed by chilly rain showers through the afternoon and evening as highs slowly climb into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Showers will start to taper off tonight, and we’ll be left with a cloudy sky. Temperatures will be seasonally chilly and fall down to the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s alongside an overcast sky, but fell more like the mid to upper 20s thanks to a westerly breeze. Clouds will be paired with showers by the evening and overnight. With temperatures falling from the upper 30s to the upper 20s, we’ll start with a light wintry mix, then be left with a few flurries Thursday morning.

Showers will clear out Thursday and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be even cooler and only reach a high in the mid to upper 20s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Dry, cloudy and cold weather will continue on Friday as temperatures only climb from a low in the mid 20s to a high around 30 degrees.

High pressure will move in this weekend and help to clear out the clouds. Thanks to a less clouds overnight, temperatures will start in the teens Saturday and Sunday, then only reach a high around freezing despite a mostly sunny sky.

Have a great day!

-Liz