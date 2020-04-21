Showers ahead of another drop in temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Tuesday: Chance of a.m. showers, then decreasing clouds and breezy. High 50

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, low 30

Wednesday: Frosty early, then sunny. High 58

Thursday: Showers. High 63

Friday: Daytime drying, then chance for showers. High 64

Saturday: Rain showers, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

As a cold front moves across the area this morning, we’ll see a soggy start to the day followed by colder temperatures and a breezy wind. Temperatures today will only jump from the mid 40s this morning to around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees colder than yesterday and 15 degrees colder than normal. Wind gusts out of the northwest will reach 30-40 mph and keep an extra chill in the air.

As high pressure builds in to the south this evening and overnight, clouds will clear and the breeze will become light. This is the perfect setup for frost to form.

A wintry chill returns to the area early Wednesday with lows down to around 30 degrees. But, thanks to a mostly sunny sky we will have no trouble returning to a high around 60.

Wednesday evening, we’ll see clouds build in ahead of a chance for rain showers Wednesday night. These showers will continue Through the day on Thursday. Despite the rain, temperatures will stay mild , only falling to the 40s and topping off around 60.

We’ll see a break in the rain on Friday, but stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be seasonal and top off in the low to mid 60s.

Another front will move through as we head into the weekend. This will bring in the chance for rain Friday night with more showers on Saturday and Sunday. Along with these showers, temperatures will only reach the upper 50s Saturday, then mid 50s Sunday. Have a great day! -Liz