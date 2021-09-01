Shower & clouds clearing alongside much more comfortable temperatures

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Morning showers, then clearing and breezy. High 80

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, comfortable. High 78

Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 79 (55)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 80 (57)

Sunday: Chance for morning showers. High 80 (63)

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

A few more shower will linger this afternoon and evening ahead of a great end to the week and holiday weekend.

Rain from the remints of Ida will continue to most out of the area this afternoon and allow for clearing form northwest to southeast. Along with the return of sunshine, we’ll have a cool northerly breeze gusting up to around 25 mph helping to keep temperatures on the cool side. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 70s, which is just a few degrees cooler than yesterday and around 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Clearing will continue tonight as temperatures fall down to the upper 50s. After a cools tart to morning, sunshine will be in full force on Thursday. Temperatures will be cool again thanks to a northerly breeze and only reach the upper 70s, which is again almost 5 degrees below average.

The cooler weather and sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds in to the north. Both morning will start off in the 50s, then only reach a high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Saturday night into Sunday, a front will push through the area. This will give us a chance for a few showers late Saturday into Sunday morning. The weekend will be far from a washout though, instead it will aid in bringing in a few clouds and keeping temperatures seasonally mild with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s both Sunday & on Labor Day.

Better chance for rain will move in on Tuesday with another cold front.

Have a great day!

-Liz