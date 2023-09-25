QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated shower, high 74

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 60

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 77

Wednesday: Rain & rumbles, high 73

Thursday: Lingering showers, high 72

Friday: Clearing clouds, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with some patchy drizzle across parts of the region. That should work to clear around daybreak, then we’ll be looking at mainly dry, but mainly cloudy conditions. An isolated shower will be possible this afternoon, with plenty of moisture across the area. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.

For Tuesday, we hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover, with just isolated showers possible during the daytime hours. Highs top out in the upper 70s. Shower chance then increase late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as a low pressure system moves into the area.

That system will continue to bring showers and rumbles to the area for the midweek. Expect highs in the lower 70s for Wednesday.

Showers will linger into Thursday, with highs sticking in the lower 70s. That rain then works to clear late Thursday, and we’ll be looking at drier conditions going into the end of the workweek.

Clouds work to break Friday, and temperatures rebound into the middle 70s. We are looking at drier, nicer conditions into the weekend.

-McKenna