Shot of colder air in time for the weekend, snow/rain to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase late, breezy, low 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries possible, high 33

Saturday: Cold start, sunny, chilly, high 30

Sunday: Cloudy, snow showers late morning into afternoon, high 36

Monday: Rain early, changing to snow late in the day, high (morning) 40, and falling

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine, a bit windy at times, but highs were the 2nd warmest of the year in the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight skies will remain fairly clear early with numbers falling through the 30s before midnight.

A system will push in mainly dry overnight with more clouds and a wind shift around to the northwest. Expect temps to only fall back to the middle 20s, which is still slightly above normal. More clouds and a breeze will dip wind chills into the teens to start the morning on Friday

Friday will be a much colder feeling day, but temps will be closer to normal in the lower 30s with a few stray flurries possible. Friday night will be mostly cloudy early, with clearing skies later, the winds will also relax to near calm.

Expect temps to start in the mid to upper teens on Saturday morning, and with a cold high overhead, we will see our temps only push to near 30 with sunshine and light to calm winds in the afternoon. Sunday will start chilly near 20, but climb to mid 30s as a weather system nudges into our area from the west to southwest.

Temps overnight Sunday night into Monday will drop slightly to near freezing and then rise into Monday morning. This will bring a change overnight from snow to rain, with wet weather and temps pushing near 40 Monday morning. The cold front will push across our area by midday, and snow showers will take over later in the day.

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies early, a bit of sunshine later with highs in the middle 30s. Wednesday will have mixed clouds, but highs only in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday another shot of snow showers with highs back near freezing.

-Dave