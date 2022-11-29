QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Temps steady, rain & rumbles later, low 50

Wednesday: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Saturday: Chance showers, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very warm and at times breezy day today with temps pushing back up into the upper 50s. Expect temps to remain in the middle 50s tonight as we will be watching as showers stream northward into our area. We will see these showers this evening ahead of midnight with some possible rumbles after midnight.

Temps will stay in the middle 50s at midnight and fall to near 50 by daybreak on Wednesday as showers start to move east. As they end, the winds will start to pick up more, and temps will start to fall quickly. Expect temps back in the upper 30s by noon on Wednesday, and falling to the middle 30s later with some clearing and breezy to windy conditions.

Thursday in the wake of the front, sunshine will return, but it will feel like December on Thursday to start the month with temps back into the upper 30s with sunshine. Friday warmer air will stream northbound into our area. It will start off cool in the middle 20s, but will shoot up into the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies.

This will be out ahead of our next cold front that will push through. This will bring an increase of cloud cover Friday night into Saturday. Expect a chance of showers on Saturday, but temps will remain mild as reading will climb to the middle 50s. The cold front will push through later on Saturday and will bring in cooler and drier air to start Sunday.

Sunday we will have some sunshine early, but clouds will increase, with showers moving in later in the day with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will be on and off on Monday with warmer air moving north into our area and highs in the lower 50s. We will see more showers on Tuesday ahead of the cold front later in the day.

Temps on Tuesday again will be in the lower 50s with the next front pushing up and through from the southwest, this will be a rain maker vs a rain/snow front.

-Dave