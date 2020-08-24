Several storm chances this week, tropical moisture, and a cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some evening storms, clearing later, low 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, sct’d storms later, high 91

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, few pm storms, high 92

Thursday: Chance storms, high 89

Friday: Rainy, with some storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

We have a weak boundary that is working across our area this afternoon into the evening hours, and it is moving across some unsettled air and producing some showers and storms heading into the evening hours. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

These showers and storms should weaken and fall apart after sunset tonight with temps falling into the middle 70s by midnight tonight with skies starting to clear. We will see our temps falling into the upper 60s to near 70 with partly cloudy skies to start Tuesday.

We will be watching closely on Tuesday for a decaying weather system moving into our area. It is possible that this could be the focal point for additional storms to form during the heating of the day on Tuesday which would produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

In fact much of our area is under a marginal to slight risk for strong to severe storms on Tuesday with the main threat being strong gusty winds. We will see that risk again over our area on Wednesday, but it appears a lesser chance of storms. The main threat will again be some strong gusty winds with a few storms.

As we head into Thursday we will see more prefrontal showers and storms in our area, with the best chances later during the heating of the day with highs in the upper 80s. We will see better chances of rain and storms on Friday with that front nearby and remnant moisture of Laura moving up into our area. This could set the table for some potentially heavy rainfall Friday into Friday night.

The one thing that should be noted that the eventual track of Laura (which is still near Cuba) will have a big impact on rainfall potential for Thursday night-Saturday morning. It does appear this storm track will be a bit more south than previously thought.

Behind the front and this remnant tropical system, skies will clear later on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. We will see tons of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. We will see temps in the lower 80s again on Monday with clouds increasing.

-Dave