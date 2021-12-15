QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, turning breezy, low 50

Thursday: Cloudy skies, breezy, rain mainly later, high 60

Friday: Clouds increase, rain returns later, high 48

Saturday: Morning rain likely, temps falling later, high 46

Sunday: Clearing, brisk, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very warm day today with highs up near 60. We will see mainly cloudy skies tonight, with winds picking up overnight as the low moves closer to our northwest. Temps overnight will bottom near 50 and start to climb near daybreak. The low will continue to drag a cold front south into our area on Thursday.

Light rain showers will be possible by mid-morning, but better chances of rain will occur in the afternoon to early evening. It still is possible we could have a few rumbles of thunder in the south later in the day. Highs on Thursday will push up near 60. We will see some clearing Thursday night, but clouds will increase Friday as the frontal boundary will lift north. This will bring back some scattered showers later in the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain chances will be amplified overnight and into Saturday as a bit of energy will ride in from the southwest right into our area, bringing us potentially our best period for some heavier rainfall in the morning on Saturday. By the afternoon the system will get pushed east to southeast, and things will dry out late with temps falling from the middle 40s early to the 30s later in the day.

Skies will clear out on Sunday and it will be a crisp mid-December day with highs in the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine will be the rule on Monday with highs slightly above normal in the lower 40s. Numbers will stay in the lower 40s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies again and a warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

-Dave