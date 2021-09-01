September looking for a nearly perfect start for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Friday: Sunny skies, brisk start, high 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, clouds late, high 80

Sunday: Isolated shower early, partly cloudy, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been an increasingly nice day today with a dry north wind through the day allowing temps to get near normal with more and more sunshine. This evening temps will fall quickly as the skies will clear and winds will relax a bit with temps in the 70s through sunset, 60s past midnight, and mid to upper 50s to start Thursday.

Thursday will see our winds relax even more with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 70s. Temps will be even cooler on Friday morning in the lower to middle 50s (record is 46°). Friday afternoon will be even more beautiful if that is possible with highs again in the upper 70s with sunshine.

Numbers will fall into the 60s during the Football Friday Nite games with clear skies. Expect sunshine early on Saturday with lows in the middle to upper 50s, we will climb to near 80 with clouds increasing on Saturday late. Overnight into early Sunday we might scare up a few showers with a weak front.

We will see partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon with highs back to near 80. We will see numbers back into the lower 80s on Labor Day Monday with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday another front will slide through with a slightly increased chance of rain and highs near 80.

Behind the front we will drop back into the upper 70s on Wednesday with clearing skies.

-Dave