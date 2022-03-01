QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy AM fog, low 33

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy, high 54

Thursday: Light AM showers, mostly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late PM rain, high 65

Sunday: Rain showers, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy first day of March!

We’ve had a very mild day, with temperatures well above normal for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 50s to the north, and upper 50s to low 60s in the south!

As we head overnight into Wednesday, clouds start to break up a little, winds calm, and dew points will be relatively high, resulting in some patchy fog as we kick off the early Wednesday morning hours, so the early morning commute could have some lower visibility values. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, daytime highs rebound back into the 50s across the region, just a few degrees shy of Tuesday’s highs.

By Wednesday night, a cold front tracks through the region, bringing some light showers with it. Those showers will wrap up by Thursday morning for the most part, but overnight lows will range in the 20s to low 30s to start the day Thursday, and daytime highs will drop below normal, only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

By Friday, a warm front starts to lift back through, kicking off a warming trend. Highs on Friday will be near-normal, in the mid to upper 40s. Then as we head into Saturday, we get a big warm-up, with daytime highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. But by Saturday night, rain chances are back, and we’ll see light showers through the overnight, and throughout the day Sunday and into Monday.

-McKenna