Forecast:

This morning: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 29

Today: Mostly cloudy, seasonally chilly. High 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40

Sunday: Rain, breezy. High

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, falling temps. High 36

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. High 39

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 45

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 50

Forecast Discussion:

Happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly but seasonal start to the weekend ahead of our next chance for rain showers.

Temperatures are starting off around freezing, and will slowly climb to the upper 50s as clouds build in this afternoon.

Clouds are ahead of rain showers that will move in late tonight and into tomorrow morning. With temperatures on Sunday staying in the 40s, these showers will just be in the form of rain, not snow.

The rain is a head of a cold front that will bring a big drop in temperature for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 30s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal.

By Wednesday, we’ll see sunshine and a more seasonal boost in temperature. Another system will move in by Thanksgiving. As a warm front lifts into Central Ohio Thursday morning, temperatures will climb up near 50 degrees, then the associated cold front will lead to showers that will start Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz