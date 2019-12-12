Seasonal temps into the weekend, rain returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds thin a bit, seasonal temps, low 29

Friday: Clouds thicken up, temps above normal, high 44

Saturday: Rain early, then a break, then light showers, snow showers late, high 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Monday: Snow showers to rain showers to snow showers late, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It will continue to be near normal through the rest of the night tonight with temps falling back into the lower 30s by midnight with clouds slowly thinning out overnight. The southeast breeze will add a bit of a wind chill, but will keep temps in check near normal in the upper 20s to near 30.

Friday skies will start to cloud back up again ahead of our next weather system. We should see temps back above normal again in the middle 40s. We may see a few isolated sprinkles during the afternoon, but better chances of rain return Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temps Friday night will stay above freezing in the middle 30s, and with generally warmer air with this system moving up into our area, I just expect cold rain showers, but cannot rule out see a few wet snow flakes mixed in Saturday around daybreak.

It appears that the rain will taper down by mid-morning on Saturday, and then pick back up on the backside of this system with some light showers late Saturday into Saturday night, and this could mix with some light snow showers Saturday night that could produce some minor accumulations in grassy areas.

A cooler day is expected for Sunday as temps will only climb into the upper 30s with cloudy skies. Sunday night our next system will start to nose its way up into our area and this will bring snow showers for the Monday morning commute, then as warmer air works in, we will see the change to rain showers, and then as the system moves east, colder air will work in.

On the backside late Monday I expect that we will see a late change back to all snow, and this could produce some light accumulating snow as well as temps will fall back to around 30 overnight.

Tuesday the snow will end well before daybreak, and we will see a cooler day with highs in the upper to middle 30s. Colder air will work in for Wednesday and Thursday as a high builds over our area. This will give us more sunshine, but cool mornings, and brisk afternoons in the lower to middle 30s.

-Dave