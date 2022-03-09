QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds clearing, low 28

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 49

Friday: Clouds increase, p.m. rain, falling temps, high 49

Saturday: Breezy, scattered flurries, cold, high 27

Sunday: Clearing and cool, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Wednesday!

After a wet start to the day, sunshine started to make an appearance this evening, but not in time to bring up temperatures. Today we topped off in the mid 40s, which is just a few degrees below normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with a light westerly breeze. This will help to drop temperatures down to the upper 20s. After a chilly start, temperatures will rise to the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

By Friday, our attention will shift to another cold front building in to the northwest. Ahead of the front, clouds will build in during the day alongside a southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will again reach a high the upper 40s. By Friday’s evening driver, rain showers will start to move into the Northwest corner of the state and spread toward the I-71 corridor. By Sunset Friday, the front will start moving through Central Ohio, rushing in a much colder breeze and dropping temperatures. As temperatures fall below freezing Friday night, rain will quickly change to snow.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop to the lower 20s alongside a chilling breeze that will make it feel around 10 degrees colder. We’ll wake up widespread to around 1-3 inches of snow, and snow showers will start to taper off by Saturday afternoon. Behind the snow, we’ll be left with clouds, a chilling breeze and cold temperatures only reaching a high in the mid 20s.

High pressure will move back in for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek. This will help to clear out the clouds and kick in a warming trend.

Have a great night!

-Liz