QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 37

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 72

Sunday: AM and PM showers, high 68

Monday: Rain showers, falling temps, daytime high 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Temperatures are much more seasonal today than they were yesterday, with daytime highs topping out in the mid 40s to the north and low 50s in the south. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, then cloud cover will start to build this evening and overnight.

Saturday is even warmer as strong southwesterly flow picks up, funneling much warmer air our way, sending temperatures into the low to mid 70s across the region. Cloud cover builds throughout the day on Saturday, and we will be breezy, even gusty at times.

Then as we head overnight into Sunday, we’ll start to see our first chance for some light rain showers. Those showers will continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours, then we’ll get a bit of a lull in precipitation until later Sunday night. Daytime highs on Sunday will still be in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next round of rain arrives overnight into Monday. This will be the heavier round of precipitation, and scattered showers will continue throughout the day and into Monday evening. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Monday, with daytime highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Tuesday, things start to dry out and temperatures cool off into the low 40s for daytime highs.

-McKenna