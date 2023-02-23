QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, low 30

Friday: Turning mostly sunny, seasonal, high 40

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 48

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 55

Monday: Showers & breezy, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It was another record setting day with highs back in the lower 70s. Not only was it the record for the date, but also a record for the most number of 70°+ days in the month of February at 3 days. The previous record hit twice was 2 days. Tonight a cold front will push across our area dry, and this will bring a quick drop in temps with a wind shift to the west and eventually the northwest.

Temps will fall to the lower to middle 40s by midnight, which should be our “Friday high temp”, numbers will continue to fall to around 30 by daybreak with wind chills in the lower 20s, about a 50 degree drop in the “feels like” temp from this afternoon. For note, the normal low tomorrow morning is 26, so we will still be above normal to start the day.

In a much colder atmosphere with cold air continuing to advect into our area, I do expect temps to struggle to about 40, a few degrees below normal for the afternoon high. Friday night expect a very weak disturbance to push across our area, it might be enough to scare up a few flurries, but more likely is just clouds with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday we will have more clouds early, and mixed clouds later with temps recovering into the upper 40s. Sunday will remain partly sunny, but mild with highs back into the middle 50s. Rain showers will move back in Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s. Rainy conditions, and breezy weather expected Monday with highs near 60.

We will see falling temps behind that system for next Tuesday with highs (still above normal), in the upper 40s to close February. March will arrive with mild temps, a 2023 theme, with highs in the lower 50s and partly cloudy skies. Rain showers will return next Thursday with highs remaining in the lower 50s.

-Dave