QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, chilly breeze, low 39

Thursday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 58

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Sunday: Mixed clouds, showers later, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been as expected a much cooler afternoon as the low is spinning to our north, and the wind has shifted around to the west to the northwest. This will drive in much cooler air with some clearing expected overnight. Temps will fall into the middle to upper 30s overnight with chills dropping to the middle 30s.

Thursday expect a chilly start to the day, with a coat being needed, especially with the north breeze. We will see gradual clearing through the day with highs back into the upper 50s about 2-3 degrees below normal. A few clouds around overnight into Friday with lows near normal around 40.

Friday should be a nice day with more sunshine and temps a degree or two above normal in the lower 60s. Football game for FFN week 1 of the playoffs looks awesome, with temps in the middle 50s at kickoff and dropping to the upper 40s during the game with mainly clear skies.

The weekend starts off nice on Saturday with a warm-up into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday night with lows in the middle 40s. Expect clouds to continue to increase on Sunday with rain showers late in the day on Sunday with highs near normal in the lower 60s.

The clouds and rain moving in late Sunday into Monday will be from the southwest, and this will continue to travel to the northeast on Monday. This will keep rain showers in the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday. It does appear the showers will remain for at least the first half of the day on Monday.

At this point, it does appear that there is at least a slight chance of showers for Trick or Treat hours on Monday, but if the low pushes a bit quicker, we should dry before the kiddos get out. In either case, the best chances of rain would be in the east on Monday closer to the departing low. Highs on Monday should be in the lower 60s with numbers in the 50s during the ToT hours.

We will see a return to pleasant weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with temps running a few degrees above normal with more sunshine, and highs back into the middle 60s.

-Dave