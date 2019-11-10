Seasonal end to the weekend ahead of cold & snow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, milder. High 52

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers north. Low 39

Veterans Day: Rain showers changing to snow late. High 42, falling through the afternoon

Tuesday: Morning snow showers, then partly and possible record cold. High 29

Wednesday: Partly sunny, possible record cold. High 30

Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. High 40





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Sunday is shaping up to be one of the best looking days not only of the weekend, but the next week. Thanks to a southerly breeze, we’ll see temperatures climb from the upper 30s this morning back up to the lower 50s, which puts us right in line with normal temperatures for this time of year!

A cold front will then move across the area Monday into Monday night. Because of this, we’ll see rain showers changing over to snow to start the week with a high in the upper 30s, much which is about where our normal lows are this time of year. It’ll be a mostly dry but cloudy start to Veterans Day, then by noon, the freezing line will cross over 71 helping rain showers change over to snow.

Snow showers will continue Monday night. Unlike the snow we saw last Thursday, some of this will actually stick- especially to the grass and elevated cold surfaces like cars. Snow totals will stay around 1-2″ and be the first measurable snow for many areas.

An arctic blast of cold air will move in Tuesday behind the front as snow showers wrap up. By Tuesday, we’ll wake up in the 20s and only hit a high around 30 degrees. This will be in range of the lowest high temperature recorded for the day. Right now the record to beat for November 19 for record lowest high is 30 degrees set back in 1920.

Temperatures will start to rebound by the end of the week back to highs in the 40s, so keep the heavy coat and layers handy!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz