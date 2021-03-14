Seasonal end to the weekend ahead of a soggy workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low around 30

Today: Passing clouds, seasonal, high 52

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, low 23

Monday: Increasing clouds & cooler, afternoon rain showers, high 43

Tuesday: Chance of rain, high 62

Wednesday: Partly Sunny, overnight rain late, high 63

Thursday: Rain showers, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a seasonally cool and dry end to the weekend ahead of a soggy workweek.

As high pressure slides to the south, we’ll continue to feel its influence early this morning in the form of a mostly clear sky and light wind. Through the day, we’ll see a few passing clouds and light northerly breeze. Temperatures will look a lot like yesterday and climb from around 30 degrees back up to the low 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, the northerly breeze and partly cloudy sky will aid in dropping temperatures down to the 20s.

After a dry start to the day, clouds will start to increase and temperatures will only top off in the lower 40s. Then as a warm front starts to lift into Central Ohio, it will bring in rain showers through the afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer falling down to a low in the mid 30s, then topping off in the low 60s, about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain, but hold on to a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay mild bottoming out in the 40s, then hitting an afternoon high again in the low to mid 60s.

Keep the rain gear handy through the week because we will be watching for more showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz