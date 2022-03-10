QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed sun and clouds, high 49

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then PM rain to snow, high 50

Saturday: AM snow showers, high 26

Sunday: Clearing, cold, high 40

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday, everybody!

Today will be a dry, seasonal day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 40s in the north, and low 50s in the south. Winds will be light, making for a fairly nice day today!

As we head into Friday, the weather pattern begins to change. The day starts off dry, with temperatures starting off in the low 30s. Daytime highs will then be near 50, but by the late afternoon, rain starts in the northwest, and as it tracks southeast into the evening, it quickly makes the switch over to snow as temperatures quickly drop tomorrow evening. Snow showers will continue overnight into Saturday, and wrap up for the most part by Saturday afternoon. Totals with this system will range from about 1-3″ across much of the region, with some areas in the south potentially seeing 3+” through Saturday morning. Daytime highs on Saturday will be chilly, in the mid 20s.

We start to clear up on Sunday, with daytime highs still below normal, but back up near 40 degrees with clearing skies. High pressure builds Sunday into Monday, providing drier conditions. Monday’s highs will be a bit above normal, in the mid 50s.

The warmer weather sticks around after that, and through the extended period, as highs stick in the mid 50s into Tuesday, and into the 60s by Wednesday.

-McKenna