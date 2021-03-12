Seasonal, but dry weekend ahead, rain returns for the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, light north breeze, low 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, few more clouds later, high 51

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 53

Monday: Rain showers, cooler, high 45

Tuesday: Chance of rain, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day behind the cold front with highs back near 60 this afternoon. Cooler air will move in tonight with lows dropping back to near 30. We will see more sunshine mixed with some clouds on Saturday, with cooler more seasonal temps in the morning.

We should get our readings back up near normal on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday night will be cool again with lows in the lower 30s. Expect more clouds on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will continue to increase into Monday as the leading edge of our next system will arrive.

Expect rain showers on Monday, colder rain showers through the day with highs only climbing into the lower to middle 40s. We will not see much of a drop in temps Monday night with warmer air and rain showers continuing into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

We will dry out for Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Another round of moisture will quickly return on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Friday expect clearing skies with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave