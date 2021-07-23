Few showers northern Ohio, warmer weekend, with a storm Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–High pressure will shift southeast of Ohio, after bringing us a couple of very pleasant days, with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity, with a northerly breeze.

An upper disturbance will bring some clouds and weakening showers and storms into northwest Ohio, with a little rain reaching as far south as the U.S. 30 corridor before dissipating midday.

On the western margin of the high as it slides east, temperatures will warm up into the seasonable mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. A warm front north of the region could bring a few showers to the northern part of the state.

Warmer and more humid conditions return over the weekend in a southwesterly flow behind high pressure, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s. A cold front will dip south trailing low pressure over eastern Canada, bringing a chance for scattered storms Sunday. The front will sag south of the Ohio River and wash out, leaving a dry and very warm pattern to begin the last week of July.

Highs will reach into the low 90s under a ridge of high pressure aloft, with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm midweek.

Forecast