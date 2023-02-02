QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, seasonable, high 39

Tonight: More clouds, low 15 (feels like single digits)

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 21 (feels like single digits)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 36

Sunday: Warmer, breezy, mainly cloudy, high 48

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a very seasonable day ahead of us, with normal morning lows, then daytime highs topping out in the upper 30s, which is right near normal for this time of year. Expect just a few clouds out today, so still looking at plenty of sunshine as high pressure dominates our forecast.

Things change big time tonight into tomorrow. A mostly dry cold front tracks through, which could bring a few dry flurries along, but for the most part, just going to see dry conditions with a steep drop in temps. We’ll hit our high for the date, officially, at midnight Friday, then we’ll see wind chills in the low single digits to below zero for the morning. Daytime highs look to reach the low 20s, but still feel like the single digits throughout the day when you factor in the breeze.

A really cold start Saturday morning, with air temps bottoming out in the low double digits, but feeling closer to 0 and below, especially along and north of I-70. However, by Saturday afternoon, we’re looking at a steady boost in temperatures, with highs up into the mid to upper 30s. Expect a few more clouds Saturday, but still mixed with some sun.

Mainly cloudy for us on Sunday, but even milder temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 40s. We will be fairly breezy, and even a bit gusty at times for the weekend.

We start the next workweek off dry, with partly cloudy skies for Monday, and highs sticking in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next shot for showers look to arrive the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna