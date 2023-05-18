QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Seasonable sunshine, high 77

Tonight: Iso. shower, partly cloudy, low 57

Friday: Sct’d rain, storms late, high 76

Saturday: AM rain clearing, high 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got a beautiful day on tap for Central Ohio. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, and very seasonable temperatures. We’ll top out in the mid to upper 70s in Columbus. A few clouds begin filtering in tonight, and we may see and isolated shower or two across parts of the region.

Going into Friday morning, expect a few light and isolated showers across parts of the area, becoming a bit more scattered by the afternoon. Definitely not a washout for the daytime hours. Highs will top out in the middle 70s. Then, by Friday night, we will be tracking a cold front that will bring us showers and thunderstorms going overnight into Saturday.

The bulk of our rain falls during the early Saturday morning hours, then we’ll see clearing as we approach about 8 AM, as that system pulls of to the southeast. For Saturday afternoon, we’ll see clouds beginning to break, then daytime highs top out near 70.

We’ll see drier conditions on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, and highs rebounding into the middle 70s.

A beautiful setup on tap for next week, with a dry and sunny stretch, and temperatures working from the middle 70s Monday, back toward 80 by the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna