QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 39

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 26

Monday: Clouds, rain later, high 42

Tuesday: Showers clearing early, clouds, high 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

Thursday: Rain, rumbles, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

Saturday officially went down as our second “below average” day of January, with temperatures only breaking into the lower 30s. For today, however, we’ve got a very seasonable day on tap, with forecast highs in the upper 30s to near 40. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with just a few high clouds filtering in, and very light winds.

Going into Monday, cloud cover starts to increase, expecting pretty cloudy skies throughout the day, with highs in the lower 40s. By late afternoon and early evening, showers start to move in from the west, with the majority of the shower activity arriving Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Showers clear up pretty early on Tuesday, making for a drier day behind it, and mostly cloudy skies. We’re looking at temperatures warming into the lower 50s for Tuesday.

By Wednesday, we’ll be looking at mainly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the middle 40s, and dry throughout the majority of the day. We will be eyeing our next round of showers going overnight into Thursday.

Starting early Thursday morning, expect rain and rumbles as a cold front pushes into the region. This is looking like our next heavier rain day as a stronger low pressure system pushes through the Ohio Valley. Highs will be back up into the lower 50s.

We start to clear up going into the end of the workweek.

-McKenna