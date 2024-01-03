QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Some sun, high 40

Tonight: Clouds, few flurries, low 29

Thursday: AM flurries, decreasing clouds, high 34

Friday: Partly sunny, high 37

Saturday: Snow showers, high 38

Sunday: Wintry mix, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Temperatures will be slightly milder this afternoon, with highs warming to the lower 40s in Columbus. We’ll still hang on to quite a few clouds, but do expect a bit more sunshine! Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Tonight, a cold front works through the region, which ushers in a few scattered flurries across the region. Those flurries linger into early Thursday morning, but should not cause travel impacts. For Thursday afternoon, clouds decrease, but highs drop back to the middle 30s.

By Friday, we’ve got a seasonable day on tap as highs warm into the upper 30s. We’ll see partly sunny skies during the afternoon, before more clouds build in Friday night ahead of our weekend system.

That weekend system will bring us a wintry mix across the region, with the bulk of the snow shower activity looking to stay to the SE of I-71. That is where we could be looking at some light snow accumulations. Temperatures will be above freezing during the afternoon, which means some of that snow will melt on impact, but we will be watching the potential for light accumulating snow across parts of the area.

A secondary system brings us a lingering wintry mix into the first half of Sunday before we briefly dry out into the start of the next workweek.

-McKenna