Clouds linger behind a stalled cold front east of the Appalachians, sandwiched between high pressure over the northern Great Lakes. Afternoon temperatures will be limited by cloud cover to the mid- to upper 70s, with some sunshine.

Upper-air low pressure over the Tennessee Valley will lift northward, with rain and storms mostly east of the region. However, a few showers will reach southeast Ohio tonight, lasting into Sunday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy east of the I-71 corridor on Sunday, with some sunshine north and west.

Sunnier skies are expected on Monday, allowing readings to move back up into the seasonable low 80s.

A low-pressure system will move through the Great Lakes on Tuesday. Showers and a few storms will develop through the day, ending in the evening, as a trailing cold front shifts winds to the northwest.

A reinforcing surge of cool air will arrive midweek, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will dip into the 40s later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: More clouds than sunshine. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles southeast. Low 62

Sunday: Cloudy, few showers east. High 77

Monday: More sunshine, seasonable. High 80 (59)

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, storm. High 73 (63)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 69 (54)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 71 (48)

Friday: Sunny. High 72 (50)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 77 (57)