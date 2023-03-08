QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, high 47

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 27

Thursday: Few clouds, rain late, high 51

Friday: Rain showers, high 46

Saturday: Breezy, cool, high 40

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, showers later, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Our seasonably cool weather is here to stay for the middle of the workweek, with daytime highs today expected to be in the upper 40s in Columbus. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Good news is, the breeze will be slightly lighter than yesterday, not giving us quite as much of a chill by this afternoon.

For Thursday, dry conditions persist, at least for most of the day. Expect partly cloudy skies for Thursday, with highs in the lower 50s. Our next system moves in from the west during the evening, so expect rain later Thursday and into Friday.

Expect rain for Friday morning, with spotty showers continuing throughout the afternoon as well. Highs on Friday drop a few degrees, back into the middle 40s. By the evening hours, our breeze picks up as a cold front sweeps through.

That front drops our temperatures back into the lower 40s for Saturday under mostly cloudy skies.

For Sunday, expect mainly cloudy skies with highs back in the middle 40s. Another quick moving system will move through later Sunday, bringing some isolated rain showers, and cooler air behind it.

-McKenna