QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 37

Tonight: Wintry mix, windy, low 34

Tuesday: Widespread rain, windy, high 49

Wednesday: AM wintry mix, breezy, high 37

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, flurries, high 43

Friday: Rain, breezy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the week off on a very seasonable note, with highs in the upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will remain fairly light throughout the day.

A strong system then arrives tonight. This will bring us a wintry mix during the overnight hours, transitioning to mainly rain for Columbus and areas south of I-70 during the morning commute. We will be looking at widespread precipitation during the morning commute, and through at least the first half of Tuesday. Last half, expect scattered showers, still heavy at times.

Rain totals will push close to 1″, with some higher totals, mainly south of I-70. In addition to the rain, we’ll also be looking at strong winds, with gusts pushing close to 40 MPH. Those gusts are out of the south, which sends temps into the upper 40s.

That system starts pulling away early Wednesday, which leaves us with a bit of a morning wintry mix, before clearing up late Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 30s.

Thursday looks mainly dry, outside of an isolated shower along a weak disturbance. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s.

Then our next strong system arrives Friday, with more widespread rain and breezy conditions on the way. That’s out ahead of a big weekend cool down.

-McKenna