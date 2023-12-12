QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy, high 46

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 25

Wednesday: AM clouds, PM sun, high 40

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 44

Friday: Few clouds, high 48

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a milder day ahead, with highs warming into the mid to upper 40s. We will be slightly breezy at times this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine all day, making for a perfect day for the Columbus Crew parade.

A cold front works through this evening, and while it is a dry boundary, it will bring cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Expect highs to drop back close to 40. We’ll see clouds to start the morning, then we’ll see much more sunshine into Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, our southerly flow kicks back in, which will moderate temperatures into the weekend. Expect highs Thursday in the middle 40s with lots of sunshine.

We then warm to the upper 40s Friday, with clouds gradually increasing later in the day. We’ll still be dry through that point.

Then for the weekend, we’ll see more cloud coverage, but we remain mainly dry, outside of an isolated shower chance. Highs this weekend will be close to 50.

-McKenna