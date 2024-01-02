QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 39

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 27

Wednesday: More sunshine, night flurries, high 41

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 34

Friday: Partly sunny, high 37

Saturday: PM wintry mix, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’re off to a very seasonable start to the month of January. Expect daytime highs in the upper 30s this afternoon, under mainly cloudy skies. We’ll feel just a slight breeze at times. We are dry today, and that will be the case, for the most part, for the next few days.

For Wednesday, expect a bit more sunshine, with highs in the lower 40s. A few flurries look to move through for parts of the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but should not result in travel impacts.

Flurries clear early Thursday, then we’re looking at a slightly colder day, with highs in the middle 30s. Expect some sunshine under partly cloudy skies.

We’re still seasonable Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with more clouds building in late in the day, but we’re still dry.

By Saturday, our next low pressure system moves into the region. Expect highs to stick in the upper 30s, but we’ll be looking at a wet wintry mix. Most of this looks to arrive during the afternoon and evening timeframe, continuing overnight and into early Sunday.

-McKenna