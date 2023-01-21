Skies will remain cloudy, despite an area of high pressure over the region. Temperatures are stuck in the mid-30s for the second day in a row, but with lighter winds.

A storm forming in the southern Plains will push snow into Ohio Sunday morning, as it weakens, and a coastal storm takes over later in the day. Accumulations will average 1-2 inches on colder surfaces, with wet to slushy roads. Locally up to 3 inches will likely fall over northern and western areas of central Ohio.

Rain may mix in across the southeastern part of the state, limiting totals to a coating. Temperatures in the mid-30s will help melt some of the snow as the day goes on.

The weather will be cloudy and chilly on Monday. High pressure will build in early in the week, keeping the weather on the quiet side with seasonable temperatures.

A large storm will approach the region from the southwest on Wednesday, with snow likely changing to rain over the southeastern half of the state during the day.

FORECAST

Saturday: Clouds linger, few flurries. High 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30

Sunday: Wet snow (1-2″), mixing with rain south. High: 36

Monday: Snow showers a.m., cloudy. High 35 (30)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (29)

Wednesday: Wintry mix to rain. High 41 (31)

Thursday: Windy, colder, snow showers. High 34 (31)

Friday: Cloudy, light snow. High 34 (30)