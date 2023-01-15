Seasonable weather and a chilly wind made it feel like a January weekend. High pressure over the region will drift east, and a wind shift to the southeast will begin a warming trend on Monday.

High clouds will streak in, but not enough to dim the sunshine. Temperatures will edge above freezing for the first time in several days. More clouds will stream in overnight, but not before readings fall into the mid-20s and then level off or slowly rise toward morning.

Clouds will thicken on Monday, with readings topping out in the low 40, followed by showers in the evening that will taper off early Tuesday, Clouds will linger but temperatures will very mild, reaching the mid-50s early in the afternoon, then falling back into the 40s.

A cold front crossing the state will lead to cooler weather Tuesday night and Wednesday, as clouds linger. A few snowflakes could fly across the north, and highs will fall back into the low 40s.

The next storm coming out of the West will bring rain late Wednesday night and Thursday, with mild readings in the 50s again, before brisk and seasonably cold weather returns heading into next weekend.

FORECAST

Sunday: Sun, high clouds, cold. High 37

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 28

M.L.K. Day: Clouds thicken, rain late. High 42

Tuesday: Early shower, cloudy. High 53 (39)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 (38)

Thursday: Rain. High 53 (38)

Friday: Clouds linger, cooler. High 39 (34)

Saturday; Partly cloudy. High 42 (29)